Hezbollah MP says direct talks with Israel are 'blatant violation' of constitution

BEIRUT: Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah on Saturday reiterated his Iran-backed group's rejection of direct negotiations between Lebanon and Israel, a day after Lebanon's president said a meeting would take place next week in Washington.

The move is "a blatant violation of the (national) pact, the constitution and Lebanese laws... and it exacerbates domestic divisions at a time when Lebanon most needs solidarity and internal unity to face Israel's aggression and preserve civil peace", Fadlallah said in a statement.

"What the enemy has been unable to do on the ground... it will not obtain in negotiations with an authority that lacks decision-making power, has abandoned its most basic duties, has failed to protect its people and cannot be trusted to safeguard national sovereignty," he added.

A statement from President Joseph Aoun's office said that a telephone call was held on Friday between the Lebanese and Israeli ambassadors to Washington and the US ambassador to Lebanon, who was also in the American city.

"During the call, it was agreed to hold the first meeting next Tuesday at the State Department to discuss declaring a ceasefire and the start date for negotiations between Lebanon and Israel under US auspices," the presidency statement said.