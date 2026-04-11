Iranian delegation flight to Islamabad pays tribute to victims of Minab school strike

An image from the inside of the flight carrying the Iranian delegation to Islamabad has drawn attention ahead of crucial US-Iran talks, set against a backdrop of ceasefire tensions and fragile diplomatic engagement.
During the journey, Iran's speaker Ghalibaf used the flight to make a symbolic political statement. Inside the aircraft, empty seats were arranged with photographs and personal belongings of victims from the Minab school strike, including children killed in what Iran has charged as a US-Israeli attack.
Sharing the image on X, Ghalibaf wrote, “my companions on this flight, Minab168,” referring to the children and staff killed in the February 28, 2026 strike on an elementary school in Minab.
The attack, which Iran says killed at least 165 people, has become a central element of its messaging ahead of the negotiations. The delegation travelling to Islamabad for talks has been named “Minab 168” in memory of the victims.
Various Iranian Embassies have reshared the image, with some stating: “We will never forget the children of Minab, ever.”
The United States has repeatedly rejected the allegations that it targeted the school. Former President Donald Trump has previously said Iranian forces are “very inaccurate” with their munitions, suggesting the incident may have been misattributed. However, a report cited by The New York Times indicated that a Tomahawk missile strike may have been involved due to a targeting error. The US is the only country involved in the war that uses Tomahawk missiles.
Meanwhile, delegations from the United States and Iran are expected to meet in Islamabad for talks on a proposed 10-point ceasefire plan. The Iranian side will be led by Ghalibaf, along with Foreign Minister Araghchi and other officials.
US Vice President JD Vance is expected to attend the talks along with special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. The Iranian delegation arrived in Pakistan earlier on Saturday and was received by senior Pakistani officials, including Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and military leadership.