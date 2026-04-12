Iran-US talks in Islamabad held via indirect channels before direct engagement: sources

Talks between Iran and the United States in Islamabad ended without an agreement after a series of indirect and direct negotiations, official sources said on Sunday.

The discussions began with separate meetings of the visiting delegations with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday, followed by exchanges through Pakistani interlocutors.

The Iranian delegation was led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqir Ghalibaf, while the US side was headed by Vice President JD Vance.

According to sources, the talks later progressed to direct negotiations between the two sides, lasting about two-and-a-half hours in the presence of Pakistani officials. This was followed by a break during which technical aspects of the demands were discussed at the expert level, with exchanges continuing late into the night.

However, by Sunday morning, it became clear that differences remained unresolved, prompting Vance to announce that the talks had concluded without a deal.

The US delegation also included Jared Kushner and Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, while Iran was represented by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and other senior officials.

Both delegations had arrived in Islamabad over the weekend, days after Iran and the US announced a two-week ceasefire on April 8. The meeting marked their first direct, high-level engagement since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Pakistan has expressed hope for further rounds of dialogue and reiterated its willingness to continue facilitating talks, though no timeline has been announced.

The lack of a breakthrough has cast doubt on the durability of the ceasefire and the prospects of reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy supplies.

(With inputs from PTI)