Open to conversation if demands are met, says Iranian envoy

NEW DELHI: Iran has said it is open to a second round of negotiations with the United States, but only if its conditions are met, signalling a guarded stance amid ongoing tensions after the failed first round of talks in Islamabad.

“If they (the US) accept our conditions, it is predictable that we will have another negotiation,” said Dr Mohammad Fathali, Ambassador of Iran to India at a press conference here on Monday .

He accused Washington of making “unlawful demands” in previous talks, adding, “We have announced that if they accept our conditions, we are ready for negotiation. And also, we announced that we are ready for war.” On the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz, Fathali said Tehran would soon clarify its position

On the opening of the Strait, he said “I think that it depends on the situation. Iran believes and is committed to international law and freedom of navigation. We announced that in the near future, we will provide the mechanism and announce it to all the countries” and asserted that Hormuz falls within Iran’s territorial waters.

Highlighting ties with India, Fathali said: “We have good contact with the Indian government… we want to help India, and they help us during these days.” He added that “India and Iran have a common fate in the region” and described India as “one of the five friends of Iran.”

Reflecting on the recent conflict, the envoy said 3,753 people were killed in Iran during the 40-day war, including 221 children under 18. A third consignment of humanitarian assistance that comprises 20 tonnes of essential supplies to Iran via Mahan Air, has been dispatched as people-to-people support continues amid ongoing regional tensions. The latest shipment has been procured through donations collected in India that signifies solidarity with the Iranian people during the crisis.