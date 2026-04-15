Xi calls China-Russia ties 'precious' in current international context

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday that the stability and certainty of China-Russia relations are particularly "precious" in the face of an international landscape intertwined with change and chaos.

During a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Beijing, Xi said the strong vitality and exemplary significance of the friendship treaty between the two countries stand out even more under such a backdrop.

Xi said China and Russia need to use closer and stronger strategic collaboration to defend the legitimate interests of both nations and safeguard the unity of Global South countries, the state broadcaster CCTV reported. He also called for two countries to showcase the responsibility and commitment of major powers and permanent members of the U.N. Security Council, the report said.

"Firmly uphold and practice multilateralism, work together to revitalize the authority and vitality of the United Nations," he was quoted as saying. "Promote the development of the international order in a more just and reasonable direction."

Xi touted the value of the two nations' ties, but he did not specify what he referred to as chaos and changes in the international context. His remarks came as uncertainty still lingers about how long the Iran war would last.