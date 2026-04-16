China urges Iran to ensure safe passage through Hormuz Strait

China has called on Iran to guarantee freedom and safety of navigation through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, as tensions persist amid the ongoing conflict involving the United States.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi conveyed the message during a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday, marking the first such appeal from Beijing since Tehran began tightening control over the crucial maritime corridor.

The development comes alongside diplomatic efforts to revive negotiations. A Pakistani delegation led by Field Marshal Asim Munir arrived in Tehran the same day to explore fresh proposals for a second round of US-Iran talks, expected to be held in Islamabad.

China, a key partner of Iran and its largest oil buyer, has expressed concern over disruptions to energy supplies following the US blockade of the Strait, which has hindered the movement of oil and gas shipments from Iranian ports.

The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway between Iran and Oman, handles nearly one-fifth of global oil trade and is considered one of the world’s most critical maritime choke points.

According to a statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Wang noted that the situation was at a “critical stage” between conflict and de-escalation, with an opportunity emerging for peace.

While emphasising that Iran’s sovereignty and security must be respected, he also underscored the importance of maintaining uninterrupted international navigation through the Strait, calling it a shared priority of the global community.