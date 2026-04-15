Trump says opening Hormuz 'permanently' for 'China and the world'; Iran hints at second round of ceasefire talks

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he is "permanently opening" the Strait of Hormuz for "China and the world," days after he announced a "naval blockade" of the strategic waterway, which has remained effectively closed by Iran, shortly after the beginning of the war.

"China is very happy that I am permanently opening the Strait of Hormuz. I am doing it for them, also - And the World. This situation will never happen again," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Trump also reiterated that he had received personal assurances from Chinese President Xi Jinping that they would not send weapons to Iran.

"They have agreed not to send weapons to Iran. President Xi will give me a big, fat hug when I get there in a few weeks," Trump said, referring to his planned May 14-15 summit with Xi in Beijing.

In an interview with Fox News, aired earlier today, Trump claimed that the Chinese president had assured him not to send weapons to Iran.

"I had heard that China's giving weapons to, I mean -- you're seeing it all over the place -- to Iran... And I wrote him a letter asking him not to do that, and he wrote me a letter saying that essentially he's not doing that," he said.

Trump also said that his country's war on Iran could end very soon.

"I think it’s close to over, yeah. I mean, I view it as very close to over," he said.

"If I pulled up stakes right now, it would take them 20 years to rebuild that country. And we’re not finished. We’ll see what happens. I think they want to make a deal very badly," he added.