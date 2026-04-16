Israel, Lebanon agree to 10-day ceasefire, says Trump

Israel and Lebanon have agreed to a 10-day ceasefire starting later Thursday, President Donald Trump said.

The truce is scheduled to begin at 5 pm Eastern, Trump said.

The president announced the pause in fighting on social media, saying it followed “excellent” conversations with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Lebanon and Israel held their first direct diplomatic talks in decades on Tuesday in Washington after more than a month of war between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group.

Trump said he has directed Vice President JD Vance others to work with Israel and Lebanon to “achieve a Lasting PEACE.”

Pakistan army chief meets Iran's parliament speak

Pakistan’s army chief Asim Munir met with Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf as part of international efforts to press for an extension to a ceasefire that has paused almost seven weeks of war between Israel, the US and the Islamic Republic.

It was unclear whether the frantic diplomacy could lead to a lasting deal as the two-week ceasefire passed the halfway mark. The Iran war has killed thousands of people and upended global markets by disrupting the flow of oil.

Iranian state television did not provide details on the meeting between Munir and Qalibaf, who has emerged as his country’s chief negotiator.

There was no immediate comment from Pakistan, which has become a key mediator after hosting direct talks between the U.S. and Iran that authorities said helped narrow differences between the sides. Mediators are seeking a new round before the ceasefire expires next week.

The White House said any further talks regarding Iran would likely take place in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad, though no decision had been made on whether to resume negotiations. The fragile ceasefire is holding despite a U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports and Iranian counter-threats to target regional ports across the Red Sea.

The war has jolted markets and rattled the global economy as shipping has been cut off and airstrikes have pounded military and civilian infrastructure. Oil prices have fallen amid hopes for an end to fighting, and U.S. stocks on Wednesday surpassed records set in January.