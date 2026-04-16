Israel, US share ‘identical goals’ on Iran, says Netanyahu

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that his country and the United States share “identical goals” in the ongoing conflict involving Iran, while cautioning that it is too early to predict how the situation will unfold.

Netanyahu on Wednesday said that Washington has kept Israel informed of its contacts with Tehran. He reiterated that both countries aim to ensure the removal of enriched material from Iran, dismantle its enrichment capabilities, and reopen key maritime routes.

“Our goals and those of the United States are identical: We want to see the enriched material removed from Iran, we want to see the cancellation of enrichment capabilities within Iran, and of course, we want to see the opening of the straits,” he said in a statement.

“It is too early to say how this matter will end, or even how it will progress. In anticipation of the possibility that fighting may resume, we are prepared for any scenario,” he added, referring to the fragile two-week ceasefire between Iran and the US-Israel set to end on April 22.

Amid continued hostilities, Israeli forces and the Shi’ite Lebanese group Hezbollah have exchanged heavy fire. Netanyahu said military operations were ongoing, with forces continuing to strike militant targets while supporting residents in northern Israel.

“I stand by the residents of the north who are continuing to stand firm. At the same time, our forces are continuing to strike Hezbollah,” he said.

Referring to operations in Bint Jbeil, a key Hezbollah stronghold in southern Lebanon, Netanyahu said Israeli forces were close to overcoming the area, long regarded as a symbol of the group’s resistance since the 2006 war.

He also said he had instructed the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) to widen the security zone in southern Lebanon and extend it eastward toward the slopes of Mount Hermon to “better assist our Druze brothers in their time of distress”.

Netanyahu confirmed that negotiations with Lebanon were under way with US facilitation, a significant development given the absence of formal diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“In the negotiations with Lebanon, there are two central goals: first, the disarmament of Hezbollah, and second, (achieving) a sustainable peace,” he said.

The IDF outlined key conditions for any agreement, including the establishment of a buffer zone up to the Litani River free of Hezbollah presence, retention of operational freedom, and initiation of a long-term disarmament process under U.S. supervision.

Despite the negotiations, Israeli military operations have continued, with no directive issued to prepare for a ceasefire.

IDF Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin said forces remained actively engaged across southern Lebanon, supported by air power.

“We continue to operate at all times, deepening achievements and striking Hezbollah terrorists,” he said.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said the military remained on high alert and continued to approve operational plans in both Lebanon and Iran.