KHARKIV: When a Ukrainian agricultural tycoon founded a volunteer unit of 30 people in the early days of Russia's invasion, he had no certainty he would live to see what came next, but he did, and so did the force he created.

The group is now a 40,000-strong corps widely seen as one of Ukraine's most effective fighting formations within official defense forces.

"Ukraine needs to have an effective modern army. And this is our number one guarantee of the country's security," said Vsevolod Kozhemyako, owner of a large agricultural conglomerate and now an adviser to the Commander of the Khartiia Corps.

Its rapid expansion reflects a broader transformation of Ukraine's military, part of a new wave of formations, alongside the Third Army and Azov Corps, breaking with Soviet-era practices long criticized by soldiers.

As talks on a potential peace settlement stall and global attention shifts to West Asia, Ukraine continues to seek firm security guarantees from its allies, particularly the United States.

But for many in Ukraine, the war has reinforced a different conclusion: the country's strongest guarantee may ultimately be its own army.

"We have kids, we have grandkids, and we will stay on this territory," Kozhemyako said. "The future of this country depends on us."