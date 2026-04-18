Indian among second group of migrants deported from US and taken in by Costa Rica

SAN JOSE: Costa Rica on Friday received a second group of migrants deported from the United States as part of an agreement to help the Trump administration’s latest policy of deporting immigrants to “third countries.”

Under a bilateral agreement signed in March by Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves and U.S. Special Envoy Kristi Noem, Costa Rica has agreed to accept up to 25 third-country nationals expelled from the U.S. each week.

The first group of 25 deportees, which arrived at San Jose’s Juan Santamaría International Airport on Saturday, was assisted by Costa Rican migration police in coordination with the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

A second group of third country deportees from the United States arrived in Costa Rica on Friday. The group of 30 deportees includes eight Costa Ricans, eight Brazilians, three Romanians, two Chinese nationals, three from Uzbekistan, two from Azerbaijan, one from Ireland, one from India, one from Vietnam, and one from Belarus.