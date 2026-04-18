Macron says French soldier was killed and three were wounded in attack on peacekeepers in Lebanon

BEIRUT: A UN peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon came under attack with small arms fire Saturday morning leaving one French peacekeeper dead and three wounded, two of them seriously, France's president and the force known as UNIFIL said.

The attack near the southern Lebanese village of Ghandouriyeh came after a 10-day ceasefire went into effect at midnight Thursday between Israel and Lebanon's militant Hezbollah group.

The latest Israel-Hezbollah war began on March 2 when the Iran-backed group launched rockets into Israel after the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran, killing top officials including the country's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The war, in which Israel invaded parts of Lebanon, left nearly 2,300 people dead in Lebanon, more than 1 million people displaced and caused wide destruction.

"Everything suggests that responsibility for this attack lies with Hezbollah," French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on social media. "France demands that the Lebanese authorities immediately arrest those responsible and assume their responsibilities alongside UNIFIL," the U.N. mission in southern Lebanon.

In Beirut, three judicial officials said the country's Military Tribunal opened an investigation over the incident and is in contact with the army's intelligence department to work on identifying the attackers. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.