Trump says US negotiators will be in Pakistan on Monday for talks with Iran

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said that American negotiators will be in Pakistan on Monday for talks with Iran.

Trump, in a post on social media Sunday, didn't detail which officials the US would sending to a second round of in-person talks with Iran is Islamabad. The White House and office of US Vice President JD Vance, who led the first round of talks, didn't immediately respond to messages Sunday morning.

In his post, Trump accused Iran of violating the ceasefire agreement by firing bullets on Saturday in the Strait of Hormuz and threatened to destroy civilian infrastructure in Iran if it doesn't take the deal that the US is offering.

“If they don’t, the United States is going to knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran,” Trump wrote.

There was no immediate comment from Iran.

Iran doubled down on its pledge to restrict ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz as long as the US blockade of Iranian ports remains in place, as mediators scrambled to extend the ceasefire set to expire on Wednesday.

The dueling blockades have complicated Pakistani-led mediation attempts and raised questions about whether the two-week truce can be extended.

“It is impossible for others to pass through the Strait of Hormuz while we cannot,” Iranian parliamentary Speaker Mohammed Bagher Qalibaf said in an interview aired on state television late Saturday.