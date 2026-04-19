India, US to begin first-phase of trade talks in Washington from April 20

Indian officials will travel to Washington on April 20 for three days of talks with US counterparts on the first phase of a bilateral trade agreement, an official said, with about a dozen officers part of the delegation.

"The meeting will happen from April 20-22 in Washington DC. India's chief negotiator Darpan Jain (additional secretary in the department of commerce) is leading the team. Officers from customs and external affairs ministry are also part of the Indian team," the official said.

With the US tariff landscape having shifted, both sides may revisit the agreement’s framework, the text of which was released on February 7.

Following a US Supreme Court decision against sweeping tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump on multiple countries, the administration imposed a 10% tariff on all countries from February 24 for 150 days.

Two unilateral investigations launched by the US Trade Representative (USTR) may also figure in the discussions. India has strongly rejected allegations made by the USTR in those investigations under Section 301 of US trade law and has sought their termination, saying the initiation notice failed to provide a cogent rationale to substantiate the claims.

Under the framework, the US had agreed to cut tariffs on India to 18% from 50%. It had removed 25% tariffs on Indian goods imposed over purchases of Russian oil and was to reduce the remaining 25% to 18% under the pact.