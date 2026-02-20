US Supreme Court strikes down Trump's global tariffs, what it means for India?

NEW DELHI: In a landmark judgment with significant implications for India’s trade outlook, the Supreme Court of the United States has ruled that President Donald Trump acted beyond his legal authority in imposing sweeping global tariffs under emergency powers.

In a six-three decision authored by Chief Justice John Roberts, the court held that the use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to introduce broad-based tariffs lacked clear congressional authorization.

"The president asserts the extraordinary power to unilaterally impose tariffs of unlimited amount, duration, and scope," Roberts wrote, adding that such authority must be explicitly granted by Congress.

The court, however, stopped short of clarifying the fate of more than $130 billion already collected under the now-invalidated tariffs. For India, the ruling provides immediate and tangible relief.

New Delhi had been hit with a 26 per cent "reciprocal" tariff , later revised to 25 per cent , announced in April 2025 as part of Trump’s "Liberation Day" trade measures. Then it was brought down to 18 per cent under a bilateral trade understanding along with the scrapping of 25 per cent penalty on importing Russian oil.