After court scraps Trump tariffs, what's next for India-US bilateral trade deal?

With the US Supreme Court striking down the tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, more than half of India's exports will not have to pay even the 18% tariff and thus the Centre may choose not to rush to sign the bilateral trade agreement, said several trade experts.

The US Supreme Court on Friday, in a 6-3 ruling authored by conservative Chief Justice John Roberts, upheld a lower court's decision that Trump's use of a 1977 law to impose tariffs exceeded his authority. The justices ruled that the law at issue -- the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, or IEEPA -- did not grant the power to the US President to impose tariffs on trading partners. The court emphasized that the law on imposing tariffs is only meant for use in national emergencies.

"Removal of reciprocal tariffs will free about 55% of India’s exports to the U.S. from the 18% duty, leaving them subject only to standard MFN tariffs. On the remaining exports, Section 232 tariffs will continue — 50% on steel and aluminium and 25% on certain auto components — while products accounting for roughly 40% of export value, including smartphones, petroleum products and medicines, will remain exempt from U.S. tariffs," said Ajay Srivastava, founder of Global Trade Research Initiative and former Indian Trade Service officer.

According to trade experts, the US Supreme Court’s ruling against reciprocal tariffs brings significant legal clarity and reduces tariff uncertainty for India, reinforcing limits on unilateral tariff actions.