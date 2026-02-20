Trump's made tariffs central to his presidency, US SC ruling may unleash chaos

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump paid a price for going it alone on tariffs — with the Supreme Court on Friday delivering a rare rebuke by ruling he lacked the power to declare an economic emergency and launch sweeping new taxes on imports.

Trump had made tariffs the bedrock of his economic pitch to voters going into the midterm elections, even describing tariffs as his "favorite word in the dictionary." He promised that factories would relocate from overseas and bring jobs with them, and he warned that losing the tariffs could plunge the U.S. into a deep recession.

But Friday's ruling will most likely prolong political and economic chaos over international trade through the election year.

Trump called the decision "a disgrace" when he was told of the news during a private meeting with several governors, according to a person with direct knowledge of the president's reaction who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Republican strategist Doug Heye said it was immediately clear that the president "is not going to be happy" about the decision.

"We're starting to hear about how this is a massive blow, a massive repudiation," he said.

However, Heye said Trump will try to find another way to pursue his trade agenda.

"Are they going to be able to figure out how to use this as an opportunity or not?" he asked. "There are too many questions."