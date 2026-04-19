US Vice President JD Vance will lead US team to Iran talks in Pakistan: White House

US Vice President JD Vance will lead the US delegation for talks with Iran in Pakistan, a White House official said Sunday -- shortly after President Donald Trump said he would not make the trip.

Early in the day, Trump announced he was sending negotiators to Islamabad for meetings with Tehran about ending the conflict that has raged in the Middle East, with a ceasefire soon set to expire.

The president however, said Vance -- who led the last round of talks with Tehran in Islamabad, but came away with no deal -- would not make the trip, citing security concerns.

"It's only because of security," Trump told ABC News. "JD's great."

But the White House quickly flipped the script, when asked about those comments.

Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner will attend the talks, a White House official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

The trio were on hand last time around on April 11-12.

Trump earlier accused Iran of a "Total Violation" of the countries' two-week ceasefire with attacks Saturday in the Strait of Hormuz -- and threatened to destroy its power plants and bridges if no deal is reached.