US seizes Iranian ship near Hormuz, Tehran vows to 'soon respond' as ceasefire nears collapse

The confrontation between the United States and Iran deepened dramatically on Sunday after U.S. forces seized an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel near the Strait of Hormuz, a move that has pushed an already fragile ceasefire to the brink and injected fresh uncertainty into last-ditch diplomatic efforts.

U.S. President Donald Trump said the vessel, Touska, was intercepted in the Gulf of Oman after ignoring repeated warnings from an American warship enforcing a newly imposed blockade on Iranian ports. He said a U.S. Navy destroyer disabled the ship by firing into its engine room before Marines boarded and took custody, adding that forces were now inspecting its cargo. U.S. Central Command later released video showing warnings issued to the vessel and the moment disabling fire was used, describing the action as deliberate and proportional after hours of noncompliance.

Iran swiftly condemned the seizure as “maritime piracy” and a violation of the ceasefire that has held uneasily since early April. The country’s military headquarters warned of a response, "We warn that the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will soon respond and retaliate against this armed piracy and the US military," said a spokesperson for the military's central command centre, Khatam Al-Anbiya, cited by ISNA news agency.

Officials across Tehran have also hardened their rhetoric. President Masoud Pezeshkian accused Washington of provocative and illegal behaviour that was eroding trust, and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Pakistan’s top diplomat that U.S. threats against Iranian ships and ports showed “bad intentions” and a lack of seriousness about diplomacy.