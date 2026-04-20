US seizes Iranian ship near Hormuz, Tehran vows to 'soon respond' as ceasefire nears collapse

The confrontation between the United States and Iran deepened dramatically on Sunday after U.S. forces seized an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel near the Strait of Hormuz, a move that has pushed an already fragile ceasefire to the brink and injected fresh uncertainty into last-ditch diplomatic efforts.
U.S. President Donald Trump said the vessel, Touska, was intercepted in the Gulf of Oman after ignoring repeated warnings from an American warship enforcing a newly imposed blockade on Iranian ports. He said a U.S. Navy destroyer disabled the ship by firing into its engine room before Marines boarded and took custody, adding that forces were now inspecting its cargo. U.S. Central Command later released video showing warnings issued to the vessel and the moment disabling fire was used, describing the action as deliberate and proportional after hours of noncompliance.
Iran swiftly condemned the seizure as “maritime piracy” and a violation of the ceasefire that has held uneasily since early April. The country’s military headquarters warned of a response, "We warn that the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will soon respond and retaliate against this armed piracy and the US military," said a spokesperson for the military's central command centre, Khatam Al-Anbiya, cited by ISNA news agency.
Officials across Tehran have also hardened their rhetoric. President Masoud Pezeshkian accused Washington of provocative and illegal behaviour that was eroding trust, and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Pakistan’s top diplomat that U.S. threats against Iranian ships and ports showed “bad intentions” and a lack of seriousness about diplomacy.
The seizure comes at a particularly sensitive moment, with the ceasefire due to expire within days and tentative plans for a second round of U.S.–Iran talks in Islamabad hanging in the balance. While Washington has said its negotiators are ready to travel, neither Tehran nor Pakistan has formally confirmed the meeting. Iranian state-linked media have already suggested the talks may not take place, even as Pakistani authorities quietly stepped up security in the capital, deploying troops, closing tourist sites and clearing hotels in preparation for a possible summit.
At sea, the situation is deteriorating quickly. Iran has reimposed strict controls over the Strait of Hormuz, effectively, once again shutting down one of the world’s most vital oil corridors. Ships attempting to pass through the narrow waterway have reversed course or remained stranded, with hundreds of vessels now waiting on either side. Iranian forces have reportedly fired on multiple ships in recent days, and a French-operated container vessel was damaged after warning shots, underscoring the growing risks to commercial shipping.
Iranian leaders have made clear that the restrictions are directly tied to the U.S. blockade. Parliamentary Speaker Mohammed Bagher Qalibaf, who is also involved in negotiations, said the strait would remain closed as long as Iran’s own oil exports are restricted, declaring it “impossible” for others to transit freely under those conditions. First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref echoed that position, warning that global energy stability depends on lifting pressure on Iranian oil and framing the crisis as a choice between a free market and escalating costs for all.
The economic implications are already reverberating globally. With roughly a fifth of the world’s oil normally flowing through the Strait of Hormuz, the disruption has intensified an energy crisis that is affecting markets from Asia to Europe. U.S. officials have tried to contain the fallout, with Energy Secretary Chris Wright describing recent moves, such as redirecting Russian oil flows toward countries including India, as “pragmatic” steps to stabilize supply, even as critics argue they benefit Moscow.
At the same time, military tensions are rising across multiple fronts. Iran says it has resumed rebuilding its missile and drone arsenal during the ceasefire, signaling preparation for renewed conflict. The United States has escalated its own rhetoric, with Trump warning he could target Iranian infrastructure, including power plants and bridges, if Tehran refuses U.S. terms, threats that some legal experts say could raise questions under the laws of war.
Regional dynamics are also shifting. Israel has announced a new forward defense line inside southern Lebanon, extending its military presence beyond previously understood ceasefire arrangements, a move likely to heighten tensions with Hezbollah and the Lebanese government. Meanwhile, the British military has declared the situation in the Gulf “critical,” warning of a high risk of miscalculation amid increased naval activity.
Despite the intensifying crisis, U.S. officials insist diplomacy is not dead. US energy secretary Chris Wright said negotiations with Iran are continuing behind the scenes and suggested a deal may still be within reach, describing Trump’s approach as one that uses pressure and uncertainty to force concessions. But on the Iranian side, skepticism is deepening, with officials increasingly questioning whether Washington intends to negotiate in good faith or is preparing for further escalation.
The broader conflict has already exacted a heavy toll, with thousands killed across Iran, Lebanon, Israel and other parts of the region, as well as casualties among U.S. forces. The seizure of the Touska now stands as a flashpoint that could determine the next phase of the crisis. It has intensified the standoff at sea, disrupted global energy flows, and cast doubt over diplomatic efforts just as time is running out.
With the ceasefire deadline approaching and both sides hardening their positions, the situation remains highly unstable. Whether the coming days bring renewed negotiations or a return to open conflict may depend on how each side responds to this latest confrontation in the waters of the Gulf.
(With inputs from AP and AFP)