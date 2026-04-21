Did Pope Leo find his voice in Africa? Or did the world finally hear him?

LUANDA: And in Africa, the lion roared.

There is a case to be made that Pope Leo XIV, the careful, reserved, Midwestern Augustinian, found his voice on his epic trip through Africa, blasting the "handful of tyrants" and "chains of corruption" that have held parts of the continent hostage for centuries.

But the fact is, Leo has been preaching this kind of message for a while now, including in the context of the US-Israeli war in Iran.

It just took US President Donald Trump's unprecedented broadside and Vice President JD Vance's claims of theological superiority for many people to pay attention, especially American Catholics.

"Yes, Pope Leo might give the impression that he is engaging, in his quiet way and with authority, and this is how it looks to the world press and social media," Cardinal Michael Czerny, a top Vatican official and aide to Leo, told The Associated Press.

"But in fact the Holy Father's homilies and talks in Africa have been prepared, well in advance, in terms of the local African reality and the church," Czerny said.

"So, if they seem relevant to the current wars, controversy, this reminds us of Jesus saying, 'Whoever has ears to hear, let them hear!'"

Leo tried to make that point when he came to the back of Air Pope One on April 18, en route from Cameroon to Angola, and complained that "a certain narrative" had taken hold suggesting he was in a feud with Trump over the Iran war and his peace messages in Africa were directed at the president.

Leo insisted his words about tyrants and the religious justification for war had been wrongly interpreted and he was referring only to the African context, and to a separatist conflict in western Cameroon, in particular.