'No intention to debate with Trump,' says Pope Leo; reiterates call for peace

Pope Leo XIV on Monday said he had "no intention to debate" with Donald Trump, after the US president criticised him over his comments on the US-Iran war.

"I am not a politician," the pope told reporters aboard the papal plane as they headed to Algeria for the pontiff's first visit to Africa.

"I have no intention to debate with (Trump). The message is the same: to promote peace," he said.

The US-born pope, who is on an 11-day tour of Africa, landed in Algeria on Monday, in the first such trip by a pontiff to the Muslim-majority country.

He arrived in the capital Algiers at around 0900 GMT, and was expected to pay tribute to the victims of Algeria's war of independence from France.

Just hours before he left Rome, at around 0700 GMT, Leo became the target of very public criticism from Trump, who railed against the pope's entreaties for an end to violence in the Iran war.

"I'm not a big fan of Pope Leo," Trump told reporters, accusing the pontiff of "toying with a country (Iran) that wants a nuclear weapon".