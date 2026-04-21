Hezbollah says attacked north Israel in response to Israeli truce violations

BEIRUT: Hezbollah said it launched an attack on northern Israel on Tuesday in retaliation for what it said were Israeli violations of a 10-day ceasefire, the first such claim since the truce began.

Hezbollah said in a statement that its fighters launched rockets and attack drones at a site in northern Israel that it said was the source of artillery shelling towards a south Lebanon town.

It said the move came "in defence of Lebanon and its people, and in response to the blatant" Israeli ceasefire violations including "attacks on civilians and the destruction of their homes and villages".

The Israeli military said Tuesday that Hezbollah "launched several rockets" towards soldiers stationed in south Lebanon and that the military struck the launcher in response.