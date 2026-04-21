Iran leadership reportedly 'in a rift' over US peace deal amid ceasefire deadline

Amid a looming ceasefire deadline between the United States and Iran, a Washington-based think tank has cited potential divisions within the Iranian leadership, with tensions persisting ahead of new roud of peace talks in Pakistan.

The analysis by the Institute for the Study of War alleged "a serious intra-regime debate" between Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Commander Major General Ahmad Vahidi, along with other regime officials opposed to negotiations with Washington.

Notably, Ghalibaf led the Iranian delegation in the first round of talks on April 11–12, which concluded without an agreement.

The think tank further noted, "Vahidi is reportedly the only Iranian official with direct access to Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei and is serving as a conduit for relaying key decisions to other regime officials, according to Israeli media on April 19."

It said Vahidi’s proximity to Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei could indicate growing influence within Iran’s decision-making structure, although the claims rely on external media reports.

The think tank also cited unverified Israeli media reports from April 19, saying Iranian officials’ inability to contact Mojtaba is a "significant obstacle to continued US-Iran negotiations."

"Ghalibaf's push for diplomacy and apparent effort to reach a deal may also be a bid to protect his domestic position and maintain credibility," the think tank claimed, adding, "Ghalibaf reportedly fears that both his and Araghchi's positions are at risk if the IRGC consolidates control."

The analysis suggested that any leadership change could have wider implications, stating, "Ghalibaf's removal as the parliament speaker would represent a major defeat for Ghalibaf and his domestic positions and signify a victory for Vahidi."