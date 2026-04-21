Vance likely to head to Islamabad Tuesday amid doubts over US-Iran talks: Reports

US Vice President JD Vance is likely to travel to Islamabad on Tuesday for a second round of peace talks with Iran aimed at ending the seven-week war, according to American media reports, even as uncertainty surrounds the talks and both sides warn they are "ready for war".

Notably, US President Donald Trump had told the New York Post on Monday that the Vance-led delegation was already en route to Islamabad, while other media reports said the V-P remained in Washington.

This comes as the fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran was tested once again on Sunday when a US guided-missile destroyer fired on and seized an Iranian cargo ship after it tried to get past the US naval blockade in the Gulf of Oman, further angering the Iranians.

The US and Iran held rare direct talks in Pakistan on April 11-12 aimed at ending their conflict, but the discussions concluded without agreement.

Vance is expected to arrive as a two-week ceasefire agreed on April 8 nears its end, with Trump warning the US could target Iranian infrastructure, including bridges and power plants, if no deal is reached.