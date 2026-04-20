Iran shuns peace talks after US seizes Iranian ship; Pakistan tells Trump Hormuz blockade hurdle

ISLAMABAD: Iran insisted it has no plan to attend a new round of negotiations with the United States on Monday, despite Pakistan intensifying diplomatic contacts with both Washington and Tehran over the past 24 hours.

After initial talks ended without a deal in Islamabad earlier this month, both sides have traded accusations of ceasefire violations, including the US seizure of an Iranian cargo ship early Monday.

Iran on Saturday said it had received new proposals from the United States but suggested a wide gap remained between the sides. It was unclear whether either side had shifted stances on issues that derailed the last round of negotiations, including Iran’s nuclear enrichment program, its regional proxies and the Strait of Hormuz.

US President Donald Trump has said American negotiators would head to the Pakistani capital on Monday, but it was not immediately clear whether those plans would now change.

"We're offering a very fair and reasonable DEAL, and I hope they take it," Trump said in a social media post.