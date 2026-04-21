Trump accuses Iran of violating ceasefire 'numerous times' as peace talks set to resume in Pakistan

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday accused Iran of violating a fragile ceasefire with the US "numerous times," a day before the agreement is set to expire and both countries are deliberating over a possible new round of peace negotiations.

"Iran has violated the ceasefire numerous times!" Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform.

According to reports, the US and Iran have signalled that they will hold a new round of ceasefire talks in Islamabad.

Neither the US nor Iran has publicly confirmed the timing of the talks, with Iranian state television denying any official was already in Pakistan’s capital.

Pakistan-led mediators received confirmation that the top negotiators, US Vice President JD Vance and Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, will arrive in Islamabad early Wednesday to lead their teams in the talks, the officials said, according to a report by The Associated Press.