Trump rules out ceasefire extension; threatens strikes on Iran if no deal reached by Wednesday

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he won't extend the ceasefire and would start bombing Iran if they do not agree to a deal by Wednesday.

"Well, I don't want to do that," Trump told CNBC's "Squawk Box" when asked if he would extend the ceasefire with Iran to allow time for the peace talks to reach a deal to end the war.

"They have to negotiate. And, you know, the one thing I'll say is this: Iran can get themselves on a very good footing. If they make a deal, they can make themselves into a strong nation again, a wonderful nation again," he added.

Trump said that if the cease-fire ends on Wednesday without an agreement, he is prepared to resume attacking Iran.

"I expect to be bombing because I think that's a better attitude to go in with," he said.

The President said he thinks the US is "going to end up with a great deal" with Iran to end the weeks-long war.