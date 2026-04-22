Iran rejects Trump’s claim of ‘fractured’ leadership, calls remarks propaganda

TEHRAN: Iran on Wednesday dismissed US President Donald Trump’s claim that its leadership is “seriously fractured”, accusing him of spreading falsehoods and engaging in propaganda amid ongoing tensions over a ceasefire and negotiations.

Responding to the claim, Seyyed Mehdi Tabatabaei, Deputy of Communications and Information Dissemination in the office of the President of Iran, said that assertions of division among Iran's leadership are part of an "enemy's unplayed political and propaganda game."

In a post on X, Tabatabaei emphasised unity within the country, stating, "The line of discord and division among the country's highest officials is the enemy's unplayed political and propaganda game against Iran. The unity and consensus among the field, the street, and diplomacy these days is unprecedented and exemplary."

He further criticised the US, in a veiled reference, saying, "Instead of weaving lies, they should cease their breaches of promise, bullying, and deceit; the door to negotiation based on fairness, dignity, and rationality remains open."

The remarks came after Trump, in a post on Truth Social, claimed that divisions within Iran's leadership had prompted a request to delay potential military action against the country.

On Tuesday, Trump announced the extension of the ceasefire with Iran, citing the need to allow Tehran's leadership more time to formulate a unified proposal for negotiations.

Trump, in his post, stated that the decision followed concerns over internal divisions within Iran's government and appeals from international stakeholders.