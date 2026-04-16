Trump claims Iran has agreed to hand over enriched uranium stockpile; says peace deal is close

US President Donald Trump on Thursday claimed that Iran has agreed to hand over its stockpile of enriched uranium, saying the two countries are close to reaching a deal after six weeks of conflict.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said negotiations with Tehran were progressing well and described the talks as “very successful”.

“They’ve agreed to give us back the nuclear dust,” Trump said, using his own term for the enriched uranium stockpile that Washington believes could be used to build nuclear weapons.

“There’s a very good chance we’re going to make a deal,” he added.

The announcement comes after the US President claimed that Israel and Lebanon had agreed to a 10-day ceasefire, a truce that could boost attempts to extend the ceasefire between Iran, the United States and Israel after weeks of devastating war.

Trump said the next round of talks between the US and Iran could take place as soon as this weekend. He also suggested that Iran had become more flexible in negotiations and indicated that he was unsure whether the current ceasefire would need to be extended.

“We have a very good relationship with Iran right now, as hard as it is to believe,” Trump said. “And I think it’s a combination of about four weeks of bombing, and a very powerful blockade.”

According to Trump, the proposed agreement could include Iran giving up its ambitions for a nuclear weapon, handing over nuclear material, ensuring “free oil” and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s nuclear programme remains a major sticking point in the negotiations. The US has proposed a 20-year suspension of Iran’s nuclear activity, while Tehran is said to be seeking a shorter pause of three to five years. Washington has also pushed for highly enriched uranium to be removed from Iran, while Tehran has demanded the lifting of international sanctions.