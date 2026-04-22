IRGC fires on container ship in Hormuz as Trump says Iran 'collapsing financially'

Iran's Revolutionary Guard opened fire on a container ship off the coast of Oman in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, damaging the vessel and raising tensions after planned ceasefire talks in Pakistan failed to materialise.

The British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center said the attack happened around 7:55 am in the strait and targeted a container ship.

The UKMTO said a Guard gunboat did not hail the ship before firing. It added that the incident took place 15 nautical miles northeast of Oman and all the crew were safe.

"The master of a container ship reported that the vessel was approached by one IRGC gunboat... that then fired upon the vessel, which has caused heavy damage to the bridge. No fires or environmental impact reported," the UKMTO said.

Iran did not immediately acknowledge the assault.

The attack comes after the US seized an Iranian container ship after shooting it this past weekend and boarded an oil tanker associated with Iran’s oil trade in the Indian Ocean.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Iran was "collapsing financially" over the closure of the vital Strait of Hormuz.

"Iran is collapsing financially! They want the Strait of Hormuz opened immediately," he wrote on Truth Social, adding that the Islamic republic was "starving for cash."

Trump posted earlier that Tehran said it supported the closure of the strait to "save face" under the US blockade of Iranian ports.