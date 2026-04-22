White House weighs NATO allies’ Iran stance with ‘naughty and nice’ list

WASHINGTON: The White House has reportedly drawn up a “naughty and nice” list of NATO member states to assess allies based on their stance during the Iran conflict and their defence commitments, in a move that could shape future US engagement with the alliance, Politico reported, citing officials familiar with the matter.

According to Politico, citing three European diplomats and a US war official, the initiative, developed ahead of NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte's visit to Washington, categorises alliance members based on their defence contributions and broader cooperation, placing them into different tiers.

The move underscores US President Donald Trump's continued warnings that allies who fail to meet US expectations on defence burden-sharing or strategic support could face consequences, further straining already tense transatlantic relations.

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth had earlier outlined a similar approach, stating, "Model allies that step up, like Israel, South Korea, Poland, increasingly Germany, the Baltics and others, will receive our special favour," he said. "Allies that still fail to do their part for collective defence will face consequences," as reported by Politico.

A diplomat familiar with the discussions said, "The White House has a naughty and nice paper, so I guess the thinking is similar," suggesting alignment with Hegseth's earlier remarks, as per Politico.