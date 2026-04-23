Asian stocks retreat, oil tops USD 100 despite fresh records on Wall Street

HONG KONG: Stocks retreated in Asia on Thursday after an initial jump that pushed Japan's Nikkei 225 index above 60,000 for the first time, while oil prices gained as investors reacted to shaky prospects for more talks on ending the war with Iran.

US futures also fell back after indexes on Wall Street rallied to records a day earlier, helped by strong corporate earnings.

Markets in Japan and South Korea briefly touched new records, driven by buying of tech shares. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 lost 1.5% to 58,707.60 after climbing to 60,013.98.

South Korea's Kospi was 0.1% lower at 6,414.57, giving up earlier gains after briefly surpassing 6,500. The government reported a better-than-expected 1.7% annual economic growth rate for the January-March quarter, boosted by strong exports, particularly of computer chips used in the artificial intelligence boom.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 1.1% to 25,865.88, while the Shanghai Composite index fell 0.8% to 4,073.71.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.8% to 8,770.70.

Taiwan's Taiex sank 1.6% and the Sensex in India lost 0.6%.

A growing sense of unease over prospects for an end to the Iran war, which is in its eighth week, is weighing on investor sentiment even after US President Donald Trump extended a ceasefire. It's unclear whether and when another round of peace talks will take place.

Iran fired on three ships in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday after the US began imposing a sea blockade of Iranian ports last week, and Trump said the US would continue its blockade of Iranian ports.

Maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, where roughly a fifth of the world's oil normally passed before the war, is still largely halted and the likelihood of its reopening dimmed after Iran's Revolutionary Guard seized two of the three ships that were attacked.