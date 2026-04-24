Iran hits back at Trump's 'hellhole' remark on India, China; calls them 'cradles of civilisation'

Iran has come down heavily on US President Donald Trump for sharing a video calling India and China "hellholes" amid the birthright citizenship debate in US.

In a post on X, Iran's Consulate General in Hyderabad defended India and China as historic civilisations.

"China and India are the cradles of Civilization. In fact, the hellhole is where its war-criminal president threatened to decimate the civilization in Iran," the post read.

Similarly, Iran's Consulate General in Mumbai shared a video on Maharashtra's cultural and geographical heritage, and said Trump should visit the state for a "cultural detox". The post added, "Kabhi India aa ke dekho, phir bolna".

The reactions came after Trump shared a video featuring conservative author and radio host Michael Savage, in which Savage sharply criticizes the concept of birthright citizenship.

In the podcast, Savage' referred to India, China and some other countries as "hell-holes" and called for changes in the US’ birthright citizenship law. He also termed Indian and Chinese immigrants as "gangsters with laptops" who have "stepped on our flag.