'Israel prepared to renew war against Iran, awaiting US green light': Defence Minister Israel Katz

Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz on Thursday said the country is "prepared to renew the war against Iran", while awaiting approval from the United States to proceed with further operations, according to a report by the Jerusalem Post.

During a security assessment on Thursday, Katz said that the Israeli military is "awaiting the green light from the United States to complete the elimination of the Khamenei dynasty," the Jerusalem Post reported.

He further said the military is ready for offensive and defensive action, saying, "The IDF is prepared for both defence and attack, and the targets are marked."

Katz also said, "The terrorist regime in Iran specialises mainly in internal repression of the population through the Revolutionary Guards and the Basij."

He further accused Tehran of economic coercion, stating, "Energy extortion, with the threat of raising global oil prices."

Katz claimed instability within Iran's leadership, saying, "Its leaders are hiding in tunnels and have difficulty communicating and making decisions, its skies are wide open, and all its national infrastructure and strategic facilities are exposed to attacks, but it declares that it is victorious."

Katz drew comparisons with Iran's regional allies and said the country "does not care about the heavy prices paid by the population," likening it to Hamas and Hezbollah.

He warned of intensified military action, stating that future operations would be "different and deadly," targeting "the most painful places," and added that such strikes would "shake and collapse its foundations."

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) said he would not use a nuclear weapon in the conflict with Iran, stating that such weapons should never be used by anyone.