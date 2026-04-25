Israeli strikes on South Lebanon leave four killed

BEIRUT: Lebanon's health ministry said Israeli strikes on Saturday in the country's south killed four people, despite a ceasefire that was extended this week in the war between Israel and the militant group Hezbollah.

"Two Israeli enemy strikes, on a truck and a motorbike, in the town of Yohmor al-Shaqeef in the Nabatieh district, killed four people," a ministry statement said.

The deaths came after Israeli strikes killed six people in south Lebanon's Wadi al-Hujair, Touline, Srifa and Yater on Friday, according to the ministry.

US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday in Washington that a 10-day ceasefire in Lebanon, which began on April 17, had been extended for three weeks.

Tehran-backed Hezbollah drew Lebanon into the Middle East war on March 2 by firing rockets at Israel to avenge the death of Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei in US-Israeli strikes.

The state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported Israeli artillery shelling on several south Lebanon locations on Saturday.