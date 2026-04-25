Russian strikes wound more than a dozen in Ukraine: Officials

KYIV: Overnight Russian strikes across Ukraine left more than a dozen people including at least two children wounded, officials said on Saturday.

Moscow has fired hundreds of drones at its neighbour almost nightly since the beginning of the four-year war, with Kyiv regularly carrying out strikes within Russia in response to its attacks.

In the central city of Dnipro, at least 14 people -- including a nine-year-old boy -- were wounded in a drone and missile attack that struck apartment buildings, among other infrastructure, local authorities said.

Video posted to Telegram by Ukraine's state emergency service showed rescue workers with flashlights searching a bombed building and surrounding rubble.