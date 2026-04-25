Russian strikes wound more than a dozen in Ukraine: Officials

KYIV: Overnight Russian strikes across Ukraine left more than a dozen people including at least two children wounded, officials said on Saturday.
Moscow has fired hundreds of drones at its neighbour almost nightly since the beginning of the four-year war, with Kyiv regularly carrying out strikes within Russia in response to its attacks.
In the central city of Dnipro, at least 14 people -- including a nine-year-old boy -- were wounded in a drone and missile attack that struck apartment buildings, among other infrastructure, local authorities said.
Video posted to Telegram by Ukraine's state emergency service showed rescue workers with flashlights searching a bombed building and surrounding rubble.
In one scene, workers are shown carrying a person on a stretcher.
Russian attacks on the frontline city of Kherson wounded at least two others, the city's military administration said Saturday.
A 60-year-old woman "was caught in an explosive drop from an enemy drone" and suffered a concussion and a shrapnel wound to her back, according to officials.
And a 57-year-old man was taken to a hospital with shrapnel wounds to his legs.
Officials in Kharkiv, meanwhile, said a 54-year-old man and a one-and-a-half-year-old boy were injured in drone attacks.
Russia's defence ministry said it intercepted 127 Ukrainian drones overnight into Saturday.
Tens of thousands of civilians have been killed and wounded since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.
US-brokered talks on the conflict have failed to push the sides closer to a deal, with negotiations frozen for weeks.