UN chief António Guterres condemns Mali attacks, calls for 'coordinated international' response

UNITED NATIONS: United Nations chief Antonio Guterres on Saturday condemned "acts of violence" in Mali after jihadists and Tuareg rebels claimed attacks against the army across the junta-ruled Sahel state.

"The Secretary‑General is deeply concerned by reports of attacks in several locations across Mali," his spokesman said in a statement.

"The Secretary-General calls for coordinated international support to address the evolving threat of violent extremism and terrorism in the Sahel and to meet urgent humanitarian needs," spokesman Stephane Dujarric added.

An Al-Qaeda-linked jihadist group said Saturday it had joined forces with rebels to launch what was one of the most complex attacks in years in the impoverished west African country.