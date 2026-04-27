Iran offers US new deal to end war, reopen Strait of Hormuz; proposes to hold nuclear talks 'later'

Iran has reportedly made a new proposal to the United States through Pakistani intermediaries to de-escalate regional tensions.

According to a report by news outlet Axios, the proposal outlined a framework "to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the war, with nuclear negotiations postponed for a later stage." The proposal "focuses on solving the crisis over the strait and the US blockade first," the report said, citing a US official and two sources with knowledge.

As part of the proposal, the ceasefire would be extended for a long period or the parties would agree on a permanent end to the war. According to the proposal, nuclear discussions would "begin only at a later stage," specifically after the maritime passage is cleared and the US blockade is removed.

The White House has reportedly received the proposal, but it is unclear whether the US is willing to explore it, Axios reported.

The diplomatic initiative surfaces at a time when peace efforts have largely stalled. US President Donald Trump recently remarked that Tehran could "call" Washington should it wish to negotiate, while maintaining his firm stance that Iran must never acquire nuclear weapons.

In recent days, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has been engaged in shuttle diplomacy between Pakistan and Oman, and is scheduled for further high-level talks with Vladimir Putin in Russia on Monday. This regional outreach comes as the American leadership remains sceptical of long-distance diplomacy.