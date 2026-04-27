World shares are mostly higher, oil gains $2.50 as Iran talks remain in flux

World shares mostly gained and the price of Brent crude oil jumped $2.50 a barrel early Monday as talks on ending the war with Iran stayed snagged.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index hit a fresh record Monday after U.S. stocks ended last week with new highs.

Two Middle Eastern officials said Iran was offering to end its chokehold over the Strait of Hormuz without addressing its nuclear program, while requesting that the U.S. end its blockade of Iran. President Donald Trump is unlikely to support the proposal, which was conveyed to the U.S. through Pakistan, as he wants Iran's nuclear program closed down as part of a broader deal to end the war.

Disruptions to shipping through the strait have pushed oil prices sharply higher since the war began.

The price for a barrel of Brent crude, to be delivered in July, rose $2.46 to $101.59. U.S. benchmark crude oil added $2.20 to $96.60.

This week will bring decisions on interest rates by top central banks, including the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, the Bank of Japan and the Bank of England.

In early European trading, Germany's DAX picked up 0.3% to 24,193.27, while the CAC 40 in Paris edged 0.1% higher, to 8,165.07. Britain's FTSE 100 lost 0.1% to 10,374.51.

The future for the S&P 500 lost 0.1% while that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.2%.

In Asian trading, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 surged 1.4% to 60,537.36 after touching a new intraday high of 60,903.95. The Kospi in South Korea jumped 2% to 6,615.03.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index shed 0.1% to 25,964.27 and the Shanghai Composite index gained 0.2% to 4,086.34.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.2% to 8,766.40.

Taiwan's Taiex rallied 1.8%, helped by a revival of buying of tech shares driven by the boom in artificial intelligence. India's Sensex added 0.8%.

On Friday, the S&P 500 climbed 0.8% and topped its prior all-time high, which was set on Wednesday. It closed at 7,165.08.