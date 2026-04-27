Trump calls on ABC to fire TV host Jimmy Kimmel after he joked Melania was an ‘expectant widow’

Kimmel’s monologue, which he made Thursday on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” days before the alleged gunman attempted to enter the event where President Trump, Melania Trump and other top officials were evacuated, included a joke that the first lady had “a glow like an expectant widow.”

Hours earlier, Melania Trump had implied Kimmel should lose his job over the same comments.

“His monologue about my family isn’t comedy, his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America,” Melania Trump said in a statement on X Monday morning.

“People like Kimmel shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to spread hate. A coward, Kimmel hides behind ABC because he knows the network will keep running cover to protect him. Enough is enough. It is time for ABC to take a stand.

How many times will ABC’s leadership enable Kimmel’s atrocious behavior at the expense of our community,” she continued.

The first lady accused ABC, the network that airs the show, of protecting him.

“A coward, Kimmel hides behind ABC because he knows the network will keep running cover to protect him,” she said. “Enough is enough. It is time for ABC to take a stand. How many times will ABC’s leadership enable Kimmel’s atrocious behavior at the expense of our community.”