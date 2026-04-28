West Asia conflict: Iran says US is no longer in a position to 'dictate' terms to other independent nations

On Tuesday, Iran's defence ministry spokesman Reza Talaei-Nik said that the United States was no longer in a position to 'dictate' what other countries should do, as Washington weighed a new proposal from Tehran on unblocking the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran has effectively sealed off the strategic waterway since early in the war with the United States and Israel, sending shockwaves through global energy markets and putting the strait at the centre of negotiations to end the conflict.
According to a state TV, Reza Talaei-Nik highlighted that Washington should accept that it must abandon its illegal and irrational demands.
While a ceasefire has halted the fighting between Iran, the US and Israel, talks on bringing a permanent conclusion to the conflict have been inconclusive. The proposal being considered in Washington would reportedly reopen the Strait of Hormuz -- a vital conduit for global oil and gas shipments -- as broader negotiations on the war continue.
Talaei-Nik, speaking ahead of a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation defence ministers' meeting, said Iran was also ready to share its defensive military capabilities with independent countries, especially the member states of the SCO.
Meanwhile, the Trump administration seemed unlikely Tuesday to accept Iran's offer to end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz if the US lifts its blockade on the country.
The proposal would postpone discussions on the Islamic Republic's nuclear program, something that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio appeared to rule out in a Fox News interview on Monday.
"We have to ensure that any deal that is made, any agreement that is made, is one that definitively prevents them from sprinting towards a nuclear weapon at any point," he said of the proposal, which was delivered to the US by Pakistan.
The White House said US President Donald Trump's national security team discussed the offer and Trump would address it later.
The offer emerged Monday as Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi visited Russia, which has long been a key backer of Tehran. It was unclear what, if any, assistance Moscow might offer now.
With inputs from AFP, AP