King Charles urges US-UK reset in speech to Trump

WASHINGTON: King Charles III called Tuesday for the United States and Britain to renew their longstanding transatlantic alliance, in a speech at a White House state dinner hosted by President Donald Trump amid tensions over Iran and Ukraine.

Speaking alongside Trump for the first time during his four-day state visit, Charles skirted around any direct mention of the bad blood between the US leader and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

But as in his rare address to Congress earlier in the day, the British monarch highlighted a partnership in which London and Washington had "stood together in the best of times and worst of times."

"Tonight, we are here to renew an indispensable alliance which has long been a cornerstone of prosperity and security for both British and American citizen," said Charles.

The menu for the lavish dinner included a garden vegetable veloute, spring herbed ravioli and Dover sole meuniere, followed by a White House Honey & Vanilla Bean Cremeux.