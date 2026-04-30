Iran defies Trump's naval blockade as oil prices soar to four-year high

TEHRAN: Iran warned the United States on Thursday that its naval blockade was doomed to fail, after President Donald Trump signalled it could be enforced for months to come, in a confrontation wreaking havoc on global energy markets.

Oil prices soared to a four-year high, with Brent crude for June delivery up 7.1 percent to more than $126 dollars a barrel, and Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian responded with a warning that the action would only further destabilise the region.

The United States imposed a blockade on Iran's ports, while the Islamic republic has maintained its stranglehold over the strategic Strait of Hormuz since the start of the Middle East war in February.

"Any attempt to impose a maritime blockade or restrictions is contrary to international law... and is doomed to fail," Pezeshkian said, in a statement that warned the blockade that began on April 13 would be "a disruption to lasting stability in the Persian Gulf".

Trump is expected to receive a briefing on Thursday on new plans for potential military action in Iran from Admiral Brad Cooper, the head of US Central Command, two sources with knowledge of US planning told news platform Axios.

This week, Trump has reportedly told oil executives and national security officials to prepare for a long US blockade designed to force Tehran to surrender its nuclear programme, and, speaking to Axios, said: "They are choking like a stuffed pig. And it is going to be worse for them."

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Wednesday in a social media post that it had reached a "significant milestone after successfully redirecting the 42nd commercial vessel attempting to violate the blockade".