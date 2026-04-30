US seeks 'maritime freedom' coalition to restart Hormuz traffic

The United States is launching an international coalition to restart shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, an official confirmed Thursday, as the vital waterway remains largely cut off amid stalled talks with Iran.

The "Maritime Freedom Construct" (MFC) will "take steps to ensure safe passage, including providing real-time information, safety guidance, and coordination to ensure vessels can transit these waters securely," a State Department official told AFP.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, was responding to questions about a reported diplomatic cable calling on US embassies to press foreign governments to join such an effort.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the MFC will be a joint effort between the State Department and US Central Command (CENTCOM), which oversees American military forces in the Middle East, according to the cable.

"The State-led component, based in Washington, DC, will serve as the diplomatic operations hub, uniting partners and the commercial shipping industry," the official told AFP.

Iran responded to the US-Israeli attacks which began on February 28 by threatening ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, bringing traffic to an effective halt in the narrow waterway and sending global fuel prices skyrocketing.

Despite a ceasefire between the United States and Iran, shipping through the strait has continued to be effectively halted with no immediate let up in sight.