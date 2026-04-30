US Supreme Court weakens Voting Rights Act, aiding GOP bid to redraw districts to shape House races

WASHINGTON: The US Supreme Court on Wednesday hollowed out a landmark Civil Rights-era law that has increased minority representation in Congress and elsewhere, striking down a majority Black congressional district in Louisiana and opening the door for more redistricting across the country that could aid Republican efforts to control the House.

In a 6-3 ruling, the court's conservative majority found that Louisiana district represented by Democrat Cleo Fields relied too heavily on race.

Chief Justice John Roberts had described the 6th Congressional District as a "snake" that stretches more than 200 miles (320 kilometers) to link parts of Shreveport, Alexandria, Lafayette and Baton Rouge.

"That map is an unconstitutional gerrymander," Justice Samuel Alito wrote for the six conservatives.

The effect of the ruling may be felt more strongly in 2028 because most filing deadlines for this year's congressional races have passed. Louisiana, though, may have to change its redistricting plan to comply with the decision. It is unclear how much of the provision — known as Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 — remains.

When he signed the bill —the main way to challenge racially discriminatory election practices —into law more than 60 years ago, President Lyndon Johnson called it "a triumph for freedom as huge as any victory on any battlefield."

In her dissent for the three liberal justices, Justice Elena Kagan wrote that the court's "gutting of Section 2 puts that achievement in peril."

Her sentiment was shared by former President Barack Obama, who said the decision showed "how a majority of the current Court seems intent on abandoning its vital role in ensuring equal participation in our democracy."

In a statement, Fields said the decision's "practical effect is to make it far harder for minority communities to challenge redistricting maps that dilute their political voice."