July turns deadliest month of 2026 in Pakistan as 606 killed in terror attacks, counter operations

Pakistan recorded its deadliest month of the year in July, with 606 people killed and 232 injured in terrorist attacks and counter-terrorism operations across the country, according to an Islamabad-based think tank.

The Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) said the sharp rise in casualties was driven by an escalation in terrorist attacks and a simultaneous intensification of counter-terrorism operations by security forces nationwide.

The report said 112 security personnel were killed in July, representing the highest monthly toll since January 2023 and the second-highest recorded in more than a decade.

In January 2023, 114 security personnel were killed, including around 102 in a suicide bombing at Peshawar Police Lines.

It said 401 terrorists were killed in July, the highest number recorded in a single month in more than a decade.

The month also witnessed the deaths of 74 civilians and 19 members of peace committees.

The death toll among peace committee members was also the highest recorded in a single month during the past decade.

According to PICSS, the 232 people injured in July included 101 security personnel, 103 civilians, 14 peace committee members and 14 terrorists.

The data showed that, compared to June, security personnel deaths increased by 195 per cent, rising from 38 to 112.