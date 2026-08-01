Trump hails a 'unique' Cabinet meeting at Camp David as he seizes on Spain's migration crisis

CAMP DAVID: President Donald Trump took Friday's Cabinet meeting on the road to Camp David, using the historic rustic backdrop of the presidential retreat to boast of his administration's achievements while seizing on a migrant crisis in Spain to make his case for why voters should keep the Republican Party in power.

The Cabinet meeting, the 13th such gathering of Trump's second term, came just three months before the November midterm elections that could serve as a check on his power if Democrats take control of one or both chambers of Congress. His warnings about Spain echoed language he used ahead of the 2018 midterms, when he warned of caravans of migrants headed to the southern U.S. border.

"You know, I saw Spain yesterday, and I watched the catastrophe that took place. It looks like an invasion of a country by hundreds of thousands of people," Trump said. "And that same thing is going to happen to us if the Republicans don't get elected. Except worse, much bigger."

Some 60,000 migrants crossed from Morocco into Spain's tiny Ceuta territory over the past 24 hours. Roughly half of them have already made their way back voluntarily, according to the Spanish government, but at least 57 have died on the journey.