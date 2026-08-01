US embassies urge American citizens to 'consider departing' Middle East

US embassies in several Middle Eastern capitals warned American citizens to beware of an "unforeseen escalation" in the regional conflict and urged them to be ready to leave.

"Americans in the region should consider departing, or be prepared to depart should there be escalation," said a security alert, versions of which were posted on social media by the US missions in Amman, Jerusalem and Baghdad.

The messages urged citizens to check flight details and to follow safety advice from local authorities.

"Americans currently in the Middle East should exercise caution and heightened vigilance and should be prepared for flight cancellations, periodic airspace closures, and potential travel disruptions," it said.

Americans in Jordan were told not to visit US military bases there, which have recently come under Iranian missile attack, and in Israel they were urged to seek the location of the nearest bomb shelter.