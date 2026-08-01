US envoy Sergio Gor urges Bangladesh to join Pax Silica initiative

US Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor appealed to Bangladesh to join the US-led Pax Silica initiative on Saturday and held discussions on a range of subjects, including bilateral ties, trade and investment, with Bangladesh PM Rahman at his office in Tejgaon.

Gor asserted that Bangladesh has substantial potential to join the global economic security alliance focused on critical minerals, energy, semiconductors, and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

Pax Silica, led by the US State Department, aimed to reduce reliance on Chinese tech dominance.

The two sides also discussed bilateral relations, trade and investment, regional cooperation and other issues of mutual interest during the meeting, state-owned Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) quoted PM's Deputy Press Secretary Shahadat Shadhin as saying.

"Today I called on the Honourable Prime Minister @trahmanbnp to discuss the great opportunities between the US and Bangladesh to strengthen economic cooperation and enhance our partnership. This is a priority for the United States, and working together we can achieve real results," Gor, who is also US Ambassador to India, posted on X after the meeting.