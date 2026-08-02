Ban on Bangladesh's Awami League move against democracy: Exiled author Taslima Nasreen

KOLKATA: Exiled Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen on Sunday opposed the ban on Bangladesh's Awami League, describing the decision as "a move against democracy" and asserting that political parties should not be outlawed.

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, Nasreen also expressed uncertainty over the return of Bangladesh's deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina to her country.

Hasina, 78, has been living in India after she fled Dhaka following the collapse of her government in August 2024 in the face of a massive anti-government agitation.

"No political party should be banned. The manner in which Sheikh Hasina was forced to leave the country is questionable. It was not right to ban the Awami League. It was a move against democracy. I want the ban to be lifted as soon as possible," the 63-year-old writer told reporters here.

The Awami League was banned by Bangladesh's then interim government in 2025 under an anti-terrorism legislation.

Nasreen alleged that several leaders and workers of the Awami League had been targeted after Hasina's departure from Bangladesh.

"Many Awami League workers were tortured and murdered. Sheikh Hasina wants to return, but I do not know whether that will be possible. But no one wants me to go back," Nasreen said.